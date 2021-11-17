IHSFCA releases its All-State teams for all eight classes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With just a week left in the IHSA football season, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announces its All-State teams for all eight classes. There were quite a few local names getting recognized for their effort on the field.
CLASS 1A
Matthew Beltran, RB/DB (Forreston)
Ethan Hefel, DB/QB (Galena)
Brody Mahon, LB/Te (Lena-Winslow)
CLASS 2A
HM - Ethan Van Landuit, LB/RB (Sterling Newman)
CLASS 3A
Chandler Binkley, LB/RB (Byron)
Will Doetch, WR (North Boone)
Hunter Hoffman, QB (Du-Pec)
HM - Michael Cunningham, K/RB (Winnebago)
HM - Trenton Taylor, RB/LB (Du-Pec)
CLASS 4A
Colin Nesler, LB (Genoa-Kingston)
CLASS 5A
Lincoln Cooley, OL/DL (Sycamore)
Garrett Gensler, RB/LB (Rochelle)
HM - Tarrone Jackson, LB/RB (Freeport)
HM - Jason Farnham, DL (Sterling)
CLASS 6A
Adrian Palos, LB/RB (Harlem)
HM - Tyress Cunningham-Smart, DL (Rockford East)
HM - Brennon McCoy, OL (Harlem)
CLASS 7A
HM - Bryce Goodwine, WR/DB (Hononegah)
