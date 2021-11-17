IHSFCA releases its All-State teams for all eight classes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With just a week left in the IHSA football season, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announces its All-State teams for all eight classes. There were quite a few local names getting recognized for their effort on the field.

CLASS 1A

Matthew Beltran, RB/DB (Forreston)

Ethan Hefel, DB/QB (Galena)

Brody Mahon, LB/Te (Lena-Winslow)

CLASS 2A

HM - Ethan Van Landuit, LB/RB (Sterling Newman)

CLASS 3A

Chandler Binkley, LB/RB (Byron)

Will Doetch, WR (North Boone)

Hunter Hoffman, QB (Du-Pec)

HM - Michael Cunningham, K/RB (Winnebago)

HM - Trenton Taylor, RB/LB (Du-Pec)

CLASS 4A

Colin Nesler, LB (Genoa-Kingston)

CLASS 5A

Lincoln Cooley, OL/DL (Sycamore)

Garrett Gensler, RB/LB (Rochelle)

HM - Tarrone Jackson, LB/RB (Freeport)

HM - Jason Farnham, DL (Sterling)

CLASS 6A

Adrian Palos, LB/RB (Harlem)

HM - Tyress Cunningham-Smart, DL (Rockford East)

HM - Brennon McCoy, OL (Harlem)

CLASS 7A

HM - Bryce Goodwine, WR/DB (Hononegah)

