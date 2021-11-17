Advertisement

Driver’s license, ID card appointments coming to E. State St facility in Rockford

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced Rockford will be requiring appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL ID’s, standard driver’s licenses, and ID cards for the next few months.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that throughout the next few months, many larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities will require appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The changes will take effect at several locations, including the Rockford Central location at 3720 E. State Street with December 7 being the first day for appointments.

Jesse White’s office says other locations may be added to the list of appointment-required facilities after this rollout is complete.

Customers may visit ilsos.gov to schedule an appointment up to 10 days in advance during this phase of the program. New appointment slots will be available each day at ilsos.gov.

Secretary White emphasized that seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities. They also have the option to make an appointment.

White noted that not all facilities will go to the appointment-based system. Many small, rural facilities will not require the appointment system because they do not experience the heavy customer volume that large facilities encounter. These facilities will all remain accessible to walk-in customers.

White’s office is expanding remote renewal for driver’s license and ID card holders. During this fall and through the end of 2021, the office is mailing letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail. The office estimates that this will eliminate the need for approximately 1 million people to visit a facility.

In addition, White’s office will continue mailing online renewal letters to drivers and ID card holders 90 days before their cards expire. Many customers will be able to renew online, by phone and by mail, and avoid visiting facilities. Customers who must visit a facility include first time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants, and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Here is the list of the facilities and dates appointments start on:

Springfield Dirksen   2701 S. Dirksen Parkway                        Nov. 29

Peoria                       3311 N. Sterling Ave.                              Dec. 1

Rockford Central       3720 E. State St.                                    Dec. 7

Bradley                      111 Village Square Shopping Plaza      Dec. 9

Champaign                2012 Round Barn Rd.                            Dec. 14

Bloomington              1510 W. Market St.                                Dec. 16

Moline/Silvis               2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10                           Jan. 4

Morris                         425 E. Route 6                                      Jan. 6

Bethalto                      20 Terminal Dr., Ste. 103, East Alton   Jan. 11

Belleville                    400 W. Main                                          Jan. 13

DeKalb                      1360 Oakwood St.                                 Jan. 19

Marion                       1905 Rendleman St.                             Jan. 25

Quincy                        2512 Locust St.                                    Jan. 27

