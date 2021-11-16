Winnebago’s Brown signs with DI Bellarmine University

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s that time of the year where high school seniors are making their college commitments official. For Winnebago’s Miyah Brown, it comes at the perfect time just before the Lady Indians start their season.

Brown signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Division I Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Brown is the first player to go D-I in the history of the program. Brown said she had multiple Division I offers, but Bellarmine felt like home. She hasn’t decided on a major just yet but likes the academics that are offered.

“Having everyone come and support, I even had people zoom in, that was so much to me,” said Brown. “I know lots of people couldn’t come because they have their own seasons, but still, I could feel their support.”

As a sophomore, Brown scored her 1,000th point and was named First Team All-Conference during the shortened COVID-19 season as a junior. She knows Bago has unfinished business going into this season. The team returns all of its key players from a year ago.

“I cannot wait to go out there and play with these girls. I’ve played with most of them for like ten plus years. So, just going into my senior season with them means a lot.”

With her signing complete, Brown is relieved. She says it’s been all worth it.

“Early mornings, late nights, lots of traveling on the road, it was quite the experience. But, I’m kind of happy its over just to move on to the collegiate level.”

