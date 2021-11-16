Advertisement

Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford

Damages are estimated to be about $80,000
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Underwood St. for a report of a house fire.

Crews arrived round 12:30 a.m. Residents of the home were able to safely exit prior to the arrival of firefighters. First responders say there was heavy fire damage on the first floor with some extension into the second floor.

Responding units searched the building for additional occupants. two dogs were located and safely rescued from the building. No civilians or fire personnel were injured during this incident. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A representative of the building responded to assess the damage. Damages to the structure are estimated at $80,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd
Accident leaves one dead, others injured
Any information on this incident please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing
Candy Cloud to open first storefront location
Candy Cloud to open first storefront location
Officer Daly was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight n 2020.
Beloit Police Officer dies of complications due to COVID-19
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio

Latest News

Family Reading Night is celebrated state-wide on the third Sunday in Nov.
“Reading Colors Your World”; Illinois family reading night Nov. 18
Protecting yourself from scams this holiday season
Protecting yourself from scams this holiday season
Illinois leaders react to President Joe Biden signing the federal infrastructure plan.
Illinois set to receive $17 billion from federal infrastructure law
The plan is scheduled to last through 2026
Rockford’s largest ever Capital Improvement Plan passes through city council