Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Underwood St. for a report of a house fire.

Crews arrived round 12:30 a.m. Residents of the home were able to safely exit prior to the arrival of firefighters. First responders say there was heavy fire damage on the first floor with some extension into the second floor.

Responding units searched the building for additional occupants. two dogs were located and safely rescued from the building. No civilians or fire personnel were injured during this incident. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A representative of the building responded to assess the damage. Damages to the structure are estimated at $80,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

