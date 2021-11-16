Rockford’s largest ever Capital Improvement Plan passes through city council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Capital Improvement Plan passed through Rockford’s city council unanimously, meaning the city can get started on road, sidewalk, water and bridge improvements for 2022. So far $45 million has been allocated for the year, with the full budget for the 5 year plan totaling a quarter of a billion dollars.

“You’re talking about, roads, water, bridges, sidewalks, engineering projects, all of that you’re talking about being done in 2022. And really you can extrapolate those efforts on a much larger scale if you look at those next five years,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

The plan is rolling, meaning the city council will reconvene annually to flesh out the largest city improvement needs going into the new year. The plan will be funded through the 1% sales tax increase Rockford citizens voted for. Local leaders will use that money as an incentive to gain more money from the state, and thus fund the plan for through 2026.

A link to the full plan can be found here.

