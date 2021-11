ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to low 50′s. Drizzle and light rain after midnight with temperatures remaining steady in the middle 50′s. After the light rain ends tomorrow mid-morning temperatures will drop to the upper 40′s by sunset. Cold and blustery on Thursday!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.