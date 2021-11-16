“Reading Colors Your World”; Illinois family reading night Nov. 18

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Did you know, that Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is also the State Librarian?

Secretary White invites families to read together at home and celebrate the states’ annual Family Reading Night on Thursday, Nov. 18.

“Reading as a family creates a positive learning environment and helps children develop language skills, comprehension and a love for reading that can last a lifetime,” White says. “

Family Reading Night is officially celebrated across the state on the third Thursday in Nov. This year’s theme is an extension of the Illinois Library Association’s summer reading theme, “Reading Colors Your World.”

Illinois State Library distributed thousands of colorful posters and bookmarks to state schools and literacy programs across the state to promote the family event.

This year marks the 30th year that the Secretary of State’s office has sponsored Family Reading Night.

