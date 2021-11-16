Advertisement

Protecting yourself from scams this holiday season

The two biggest scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, it also means it’s the season for scammers. Experts say if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

The federal bureau of investigation says thousands of people every year become the victim of a scam around the holiday season. The two biggest scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. These two scams cost people more than $265 million according to a report last year from the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“You want to make sure that you are reading the fine print of the website you are dealing with, and that you’re also dealing with a legitimate retailer. There are lots of ads that pop up on your social media feeds that offer you all kinds of deals,” Better Business Bureau Rockford Regional Director Dennis Horton says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd
Accident leaves one dead, others injured
Any information on this incident please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing
Candy Cloud to open first storefront location
Candy Cloud to open first storefront location
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Officer Daly was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight n 2020.
Beloit Police Officer dies of complications due to COVID-19

Latest News

Illinois leaders react to President Joe Biden signing the federal infrastructure plan.
Illinois set to receive $17 billion from federal infrastructure law
The plan is scheduled to last through 2026
Rockford’s largest ever Capital Improvement Plan passes through city council
The plan is scheduled to last through 2026
Capital Improvement Plan Passes
Beloit's minor league club reveals its new nickname and look on Nov. 15, 2021.
From turtles to birds: Beloit rolls out new minor-league name & look