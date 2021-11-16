Protecting yourself from scams this holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, it also means it’s the season for scammers. Experts say if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

The federal bureau of investigation says thousands of people every year become the victim of a scam around the holiday season. The two biggest scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. These two scams cost people more than $265 million according to a report last year from the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“You want to make sure that you are reading the fine print of the website you are dealing with, and that you’re also dealing with a legitimate retailer. There are lots of ads that pop up on your social media feeds that offer you all kinds of deals,” Better Business Bureau Rockford Regional Director Dennis Horton says.

