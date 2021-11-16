Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois could be the leader in clean transportation in the United States, thanks to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act signed into law, Tuesday morning.

State Representative Dave Vella and State Senator Steve Stadelman sponsored the REV Act. They said it is a key component in the Stateline’s pandemic recovery.

As the Stellantis manufacturing plant announced layoffs during the pandemic, hundreds of Stateliners found themselves out of a job and struggling to find work, but the signing of the REV Act brought hope.

”I don’t think it would be possible. I don’t think Stellantis would have conversations with the governor, the governor’s staff and lawmakers, if they weren’t serious about considering the retooling of this plant here locally,” said Stadelman.

The law offers incentives for companies that manufacture electric vehicles and their parts. Those businesses can get tax credits by creating jobs and saving jobs in Illinois.

“It will help Illinois become one of the leading EV hubs in the entire nation,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

More electric cars will lead to other electric vehicles such as buses and delivery trucks, said Pritzker. However, his sights are set on the big picture.

“Not only can we lead in the fight against Climate Change, we can also create thousands of jobs for hard working Illinoisans,” said Pritzker.

Vella said he has been in touch with Stellantis. While it has not committed to anything, he said the company is excited about what the future holds.

The REV Act came just two months after Governor Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. Both laws take the state closer to the administration’s goal to have one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.