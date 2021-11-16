Advertisement

National Hunger and Homelessness Week

By Quini Amma
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteer, education and donate, that is the message this week in the Rockford area as leaders raise awareness to end hunger and homelessness in our region.

The city of Rockford along with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition and the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition collaborate to protect the most vulnerable in our community. In 1987, then Rockford Mayor John McNamara, formed the mayor’s task force on homelessness. It was a coordinated approach to meet the needs of those in the community without a roof over their heads.

“More than 44,000 people in Winnebago County are living in poverty,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. He shares that shocking statistic as he launches the National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in the Rock River Valley. The city joins the Northern Illinois

Homeless Coalition and Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition in the local efforts during this past year. The organizations found housing for almost 1000 people and served nearly 206,000 meals. “These numbers also represent peoples lives and their journey from homelessness to housing,” says Executive Director of Shelter Care Sarah Parker-Scanlon.

Area food pantries are often inundated with requests from families and while they try to help, their efforts are often not enough.

