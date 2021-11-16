Advertisement

McDonald’s highlights McMuffin hacks in new promo

App users see special discount
How do you hack your Egg McMuffin? Fan-inspired recipe hacks that elevate the classic breakfast...
How do you hack your Egg McMuffin? Fan-inspired recipe hacks that elevate the classic breakfast item.(McDonald's Corporate Marketing)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WIFR) - Breakfast anyone? The national food giant, McDonald’s, has a few suggestions on how to enhance your drive-thru experience.

“McDonald’s fans are always getting creative with their favorite menu items- especially the OG breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin.”

The new promotional ad features combinations like bacon, egg and tomato, or the Sweet Chicken Sammie, which adds a McChicken pattie and hotcake syrup to the classic McMuffin recipe.

Best of all, you can try these McMuffin “hacks” on a budget. McDonald’s throws back the price of the popular breakfast item to 63 cents on its app this Thursday, Nov. 18, in honor of its 50-year-run.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd
Accident leaves one dead, others injured
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Any information on this incident please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing
Officer Daly was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight n 2020.
Beloit Police Officer dies of complications due to COVID-19
Candy Cloud to open first storefront location
Candy Cloud to open first storefront location

Latest News

Family Reading Night is celebrated state-wide on the third Sunday in Nov.
“Reading Colors Your World”: state-wide Family Reading Night
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford
Protecting yourself from scams this holiday season
Protecting yourself from scams this holiday season
Illinois leaders react to President Joe Biden signing the federal infrastructure plan.
Illinois set to receive $17 billion from federal infrastructure law