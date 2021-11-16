McDonald’s highlights McMuffin hacks in new promo

USA (WIFR) - Breakfast anyone? The national food giant, McDonald’s, has a few suggestions on how to enhance your drive-thru experience.

“McDonald’s fans are always getting creative with their favorite menu items- especially the OG breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin.”

The new promotional ad features combinations like bacon, egg and tomato, or the Sweet Chicken Sammie, which adds a McChicken pattie and hotcake syrup to the classic McMuffin recipe.

Best of all, you can try these McMuffin “hacks” on a budget. McDonald’s throws back the price of the popular breakfast item to 63 cents on its app this Thursday, Nov. 18, in honor of its 50-year-run.

