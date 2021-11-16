Advertisement

Heroes highlighted at ProMedica ribbon cutting

New name, stronger mission. Former Heartland Hospice nods to medical personnel during National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - November is National Hospice and Palliative Care month, a reminder that it takes a village to support those in need.

The former Heartland Hospice in Machesney Park, Ill. unveiled its new name, with a nod to the staff that makes it all happen.

“ProMedica Hospice and ProMedica Palliative Care will join thousands of hospice agencies across America in honoring the millions of nurses, hospice aides, therapists, social workers, and hospice volunteers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve,” ProMedica Hospice Administrator Ann Ovsak, RN, MSN, says. “We are excited to introduce our new name – ProMedica Hospice and ProMedica Palliative Care”

ProMedica professionals were joined in support by Village of Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson, 2021 Young at Heart Queen Madison Hawn, The Parks Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tonya Lamia and Board Members for The Parks Chamber of Commerce.

“We are proud to be part of an organization that focuses on exceptional care and is engaged in improving our local communities’ overall health and well-being.”

