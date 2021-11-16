Chill to ease Tuesday, albeit briefly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just when you thought it couldn’t get any colder after this past weekend, Monday happened.

Temperatures Monday took another substantial step backwards, with the thermometer reaching just 34° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, making this the coldest day we’ve seen here since back on March 1st.

This comes in the wake of the Stateline enduring the coldest weekend since February 20-21.

The good news is there are some improvements ahead in the temperature department. The bad news is they will only be very brief improvements.

We expect sunshine to start off our day on Tuesday, although there will be occasional cloudiness from time to time. Southeasterly winds will begin to ramp up as the day progresses. The mixed sunshine and gusty winds will work in concert to send our temperatures back into the lower 50s before the day is done.

Skies will cloud over Tuesday evening as our next storm system takes aim on the region. The combination of the clouds and an increasingly strong southerly wind should allow temperatures to either stay steady or perhaps even continue to rise during the evening time. By the time we reach the 10:00 hour Tuesday evening, a few sprinkles may well develop.

While the initial activity will be widely scattered in coverage, rain’s to become heavier and more widespread after midnight. Rain should continue largely uninterrupted through the overnight hours and could quite possibly extend into the early stages of Wednesday.

While there should not be any major impacts on Wednesday morning’s commute, it is possible that roads will be a little bit on the wet side. So it may be wise to allow yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school.

A cold front then passes through the area on Wednesday. It will shut the rain off by midday, and may even allow for some brief glimpses of sunshine during the afternoon. The bad news, though, is even though temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 50s early Wednesday, northwesterly winds lock in behind the front, and as increase in speed. As that occurs, we’ll start to see our temperatures fall and fall quickly.

By mid to late afternoon, temperatures will be down into the lower 40s and when all is said and done, temperatures are ticketed for the 20s overnight.

A cool Thursday then follows with temperatures in the 30s expected, despite there being a fair amount of sunshine. This next chill’s to be brief, as we’ll return to near seasonal levels in the mid-40s by Friday, and 50s appear to be a good bet for Saturday, and perhaps Sunday as well.

