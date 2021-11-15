Advertisement

Visitation to be held in Monroe, Wis. for Sheriff Bradley Kaderly

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Due to limited space, the funeral for Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly is limited, but the visitation is open to all.

Sheriff Kaderly’s visitation is set for Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 4p.m. to 8p.m. Arrangements have been made at Shriner, Hager and Gohlke Funderal Home in Monroe, Wisc.

The funeral will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead, Wisc. on Thursday, Nov. 18. A visitation is set from 10a.m. to 11a.m., followed by a service.

Law enforcement agencies wishing to participate in the procession can stage at Living Word Church in the 3800 block of S. County Hw. T. The procession will move from Bethlehem Church to Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, Wisc.

