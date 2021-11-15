Advertisement

Tilton Elementary to receive new water bottle filling stations

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Tilton Elementary in Rochelle will receive a new water-bottle filling station next month that will promote better dental health.

Through delta dental foundation and the H2O to go program. The elementary school is one of 50 in the state to get the upgraded water fountain. The new filling station filters out the contaminants and heavy metals, but leave fluoride in the water which is beneficial to the teeth. One local dentist says healthy habits at an early age help the students.

“Though it’s preventable, dental disease is still one of the highest chronic diseases in childhood. It’s also one of the biggest reasons why students have absences from school. Either because of dental pain or because they’re missing school to go to the dentist during school hours,” Delta Dentist Dental Director Dr. Jason Grinter says.

Even with water fountains being shut off in many public places during the pandemic, the program has awarded 140 schools with the new water bottle filling station since last year.

