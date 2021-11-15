Sunday funday for local Veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Veteran’s Day one local charity kept the celebrations going and honored vets this weekend with a Sunday funday party.

DJ Toxic played hits from the 80′s while party-goers had the chance to chat with others and participate in mini games to win prizes.

Local charity Beneath the Beard organized the fun. The charity works to provide resources to vets in the community to help them overcome any issues they may be dealing with.

Organizer Nick Fosberg says the event is the perfect way to raise money for a good cause and honor local Veterans.

“They’re fighting for our freedom and you see what’s going on today, a lot of freedoms are starting to be stripped away slowly but surely and to see that these guys make these sacrifices, everyday, in the past, present, future, I think it means a lot to be able to take care of those who are putting in the sacrifices to help our country,” Fosberg said.

