Advertisement

Roscoe police investigate armed robberies

The Roscoe Police Department investigate multiple armed robberies.
The Roscoe Police Department investigate multiple armed robberies.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Roscoe Police Department investigates a string of armed robberies that took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at gas stations in the area.

Police were called to a Speedway gas station at 5951 E. Rockton road late Saturday night. Officers discovered three males entered the Speedway demanding cash and displaying a black handgun.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

While police investigated this incident, a second armed robbery was reported at the Fas Mart at 9095 N. 2nd street.

Roscoe police confirm the suspects in both incidents are described as three black males wearing dark clothing and traveling in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who may be able to identify the men are encouraged to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Minnesota man sentenced for Class X felony
Number of patients in local hospitals is greater than last week.
92 patients positive for COVID-19 at local hospitals
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Violent crime increases in Rockford
Violent crime and gun recoveries increase in Rockford
Football Frenzy - Third Round Playoffs

Latest News

Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd
Accident leaves one dead, others injured
Snow chances Sunday
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 11/13/2021
Purchase with a Purpose
Hundreds attend Purchase with a Purpose in Loves Park
Violent crime increases in Rockford
crime stat update