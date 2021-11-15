Roscoe police investigate armed robberies

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Roscoe Police Department investigates a string of armed robberies that took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at gas stations in the area.

Police were called to a Speedway gas station at 5951 E. Rockton road late Saturday night. Officers discovered three males entered the Speedway demanding cash and displaying a black handgun.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

While police investigated this incident, a second armed robbery was reported at the Fas Mart at 9095 N. 2nd street.

Roscoe police confirm the suspects in both incidents are described as three black males wearing dark clothing and traveling in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who may be able to identify the men are encouraged to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.