RMTD is your ride for Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mass Transit District wants you to focus on fun, not on parking.

“The park and ride shuttles provide a safe and easy way for guests to come to the Stroll on State festival and not have to worry about parking and navigating downtown,” states RMTD’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Lisa Brown.

2021 RMTD shuttle sites for Stroll on State are:

Forest City Church, 1280 S Alpine Rd, Rockford

YMCA, 200 Y Blvd, Rockford

Crusader Clinic, 1200 W. State

Rockford Paratransit vehicles will be stationed at the YMCA parking shuttle site. The shuttle is free, runs every 10 minutes and run from1:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

RMTD will also run five of its night routes this year during Stroll on State; #31, #32, #33, #34, #35. Service will start at 6:15 p.m., Nov. 27.

Brown says “but the key is those guests are parking their cars. For those who have no car, getting downtown can be burdensome. With our night service, everyone, regardless of whether or not they have a car, will be able to enjoy this beloved holiday event. We encourage and hope all our riders will now join us on the bus and at the festival.”

