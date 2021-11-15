Advertisement

NAACP, Greentown Rockford hosts sustainability seminar

More than 500 people attended the nine hour seminar including 150 Rockford high school students
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Food for thought from hundreds young and old working on building a better economy while protecting the environment.

The Rockford branch of the NAACP teams up with “Greentown Rockford” for seminar bringing together the public and private sector to work together to create a healthy sustainable Rockford region. More than 500 people attended the nine hour seminar including 150 Rockford high school students learning about new ways in energy local food better waste better transportation better building to create a better and healthier community.

“And that means People, Planet and prosperity. So it’s the triple bottom line of environmental effectiveness, economic development and social equity. We as adults need to be looking ahead to the next generation. And we need those people to be pushing us to make decisions now because it’s going to affect them and it’s going to affect other generations moving forward.”

