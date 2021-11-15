Advertisement

Midway Village hosts stories of local Vietnam Vets

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Vietnam Veterans and their families are showcased in this year’s Harlem Veteran’s Project.

Students will share documentaries in “Hometown Heroes” at Midway Village on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Museum members & Veterans receive free admission. Tickets are available in-advance at www.midwayvillage.com or the museum gift store. Tickets can also be purchased at the doors. The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 12-17.

The program starts at 1:00p.m. Admission to the museum galleries is included. This program is not recommended for children under age 12.

