Lt. Governor Stratton supports “historic” Infrastructure Act

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is optimistic about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This Act will create millions of jobs and will benefit the everyday lives of people across this country, including Illinoisans throughout the state,” says Lt. Governor Stratton

The $1 trillion infrastructure deal was signed into law Monday by President Joe Biden. The bill reauthorizes surface transportation programs, and authorizes programs for water, energy and broadband infrastructure.

Lt. Governor Stratton credits all who worked to push the bill forward; “I congratulate President Biden, Vice-President Harris, leaders in Washington, and especially the Illinois delegation on this historic legislation.”

