Advertisement

Lee County reminds motorists to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

If you plan on drinking this Thanksgiving, make sure you have a safe ride home.
If you plan on drinking this Thanksgiving, make sure you have a safe ride home.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office today joins nearly 200 local police and sheriff’s departments in a Thanksgiving campaign for safe and sober driving.

The safety campaign will run Nov. 19 through Nov. 29, following the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest times on Illinois roads.

“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” said Lee County Sgt. Derek Ranken. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

Some travel reminders this Thanksgiving holiday:

  • Make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.
  • If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, or call a family member to get you home safely.
  • Use your favorite ride-share service, such as public transportation or a taxi.
  • If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.
  • Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s the best defense against an impaired driver.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd
Accident leaves one dead, others injured
Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Minnesota man sentenced for Class X felony
The Roscoe Police Department investigate multiple armed robberies.
Roscoe police investigate armed robberies
Football Frenzy - Third Round Playoffs
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

Latest News

Officer Daly was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight n 2020.
Beloit Police Officer dies of complications due to COVID-19
Beloit's minor league club reveals its new nickname and look on Nov. 15, 2021.
From turtles to birds: Beloit rolls out new minor-league name & look
Rockford Mass Transit District
RMTD is your ride for Stroll on State
Any information on this incident please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing