Lee County reminds motorists to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

LEE COUNTY Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office today joins nearly 200 local police and sheriff’s departments in a Thanksgiving campaign for safe and sober driving.

The safety campaign will run Nov. 19 through Nov. 29, following the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest times on Illinois roads.

“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” said Lee County Sgt. Derek Ranken. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

Some travel reminders this Thanksgiving holiday:

Make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, or call a family member to get you home safely.

Use your favorite ride-share service, such as public transportation or a taxi.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s the best defense against an impaired driver.

