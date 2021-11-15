Higher Grounds Cafe reopens in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several new businesses make their debut today in Freeport, along with a few that relocated.

Before Higher Grounds Café on S. West Ave. closed its doors in June, Erica Williams was just a customer who regularly ordered coffee. She says it felt like something was missing without this quaint and comforting café. That’s why she decided to reopen higher grounds. The only difference now is she’s the one pouring the coffee.

“That was something I really wanted to bring back. I felt that this is a staple... this is something the community needs and it was hurting without it. And I think that was felt a lot,” Williams says.

