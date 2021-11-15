Advertisement

A Few Snow Showers Today

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies this Monday with a few snow showers that could cause some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Light southerly winds with highs in the middle 30′s. Down to the upper 20′s tonight with decreasing clouds. Middle 50′s for both Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance for rain showers on Wednesday. Breezy and colder on Thursday with highs in the upper 30′s.

