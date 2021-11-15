Advertisement

Family speaks after children get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines for young children are here and some Rockford kids roll up their sleeves to do their part
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 vaccines for young children are here. A critical step toward ending the pandemic and some Rockford kids roll up their sleeves to do their part.

The pandemic has been so hard on so many, especially children, so when the Pfizer vaccine became available for kids between the ages of 5-11 a couple weeks ago, the Fellars family who live here in Rockford didn’t hesitate. 12-year-old Charlotte Fellars juggles sports, after-school clubs and hanging out with her friends. She says she’s excited to get back to that, and finally feel safe doing it.

“I feel like it’ll just make it so we don’t have to wear masks because the vaccine, it just helps people not get sick. Like with the flu, after everyone got the flu shot, the flu rates started going down a lot. I think it will be the same with COVID,” Charlotte Fellars says.

