Dream come true for Harley Duncan

By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 5-year-old Oregon girl will go to sleep with happy dreams tonight thanks to members of the community who joined the Make a Wish Foundation to give her a big surprise.

Nov. 14 is a day Harley Duncan will never forget.

Escorted by Disney princesses, she opened her eyes to a custom playhouse courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation and with the support of the community.

“She didn’t know she was getting a play house se just knew she was getting a surprise,” said Harley’s mother, Kimberly Krueger.

Harley was diagnosed in February of 2020 with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system.

“It’s stressful but we’ve had a lot of support, like a lot, and that helps,” Krueger said.

Sue Heng with Make-A-Wish began working with Harley and her family in August.

“Well I don’t want to tear up over it, really fills my heart to see something come together and they really, really like it,” Heng said.

The Vandetta’s motorcycle group joined the unveiling and helped build the the deck for the playhouse.

Harley’s father Clint Duncan found himself at a loss for words.

“You get friends in the group and the whole groups on your side,” Duncan said.

Harley’s favorite part of the playhouse, the rocking chair.

Harley’s cancer returned in February and she received a bone marrow transplant in June. After 100 days in the hospital she got home a month ago.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

