Chill extends into fourth day Monday, another round of snow too?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few would disagree that this recently completed weekend was one we’d rather forget, at least in terms of the weather.

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday topped out at just 39°, making this the coldest weekend our area’s seen since February 20-21, nearly nine months ago!

It’s the continuation of what has been a very streaky month of November, one that has seen consistently cool temperatures to start the month, followed by a lengthy straight stretch of consistently above normal temperatures. Following that, unseasonably cold temperatures have been the name of the game for at least the past three days, and the coldest day of the bunch may still be ahead of us.

If that’s not enough, we are tracking yet another clipper system that could bring us another round of snowfall as we enter the workweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day on Monday. A stray snow flurry or light snow shower is not to be ruled out early in the day, but much better chances for snow showers are to arrive here during the afternoon time and perhaps taking us through the early evening hours.

Temperatures in a few spots, especially to the south and west of Rockford. Maybe just warm enough that we could see a mixture with some rain. That said, the expectation is that, for the bulk of us, snow will be the predominant, if not exclusive form of precipitation.

As far as accumulations go, expect a dusting to maybe a half an inch in some spots. If there were to be a heavier burst here or there, it wouldn’t be impossible to imagine one or two spots getting closer to an inch. As has been the case for the first two snow “events”, expect mainly grassy surfaces to be on the receiving end of any accumulation. Roadways should remain wet more than anything else.

Even though Monday may end up being the coolest day of the bunch, with high temperatures forecast only to reach about 38°, the silver lining is that the wind will be much less of a factor. For most of the day, wind speeds are likely to remain below 10 miles per hour, so wind chill concerns will be slightly alleviated.

Winds pick up once again as we go into Tuesday. The good news, though, is that sunshine will accompany those increasingly gusty winds. What’s more, those winds will be warmer winds, blowing out of the southeast, allowing our temperatures to, at long last, reach back into the lower or perhaps even middle 50s.

Wednesday should see temperatures reach the 50s once again, and perhaps even flirt with 60°. That, however, will be before a sharp cool front drops through the area, bringing rain shower chances back to the area, and then sending temperatures plummeting once again. Come Thursday, we’ll expect temperatures to only reach the 30s once again. The next batch of cool air’s not to be around for long, though. Seasonable readings are expected to return as early as Friday, and, at first glance, next weekend’s to be a somewhat mild one with temperatures right around 50° both Saturday and Sunday.

