Advertisement

CherryVale Mall gets ready for Santa Claus

Make that list, check it twice!
The big man suits up for his 2021 touchdown in Rockford, Ill.
The big man suits up for his 2021 touchdown in Rockford, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ready to visit the big man in red? Santa is ready to hear those Christmas lists!

Santa’s workshop at CherryVale Mall opens, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Celebrate St. Nick’s big arrival at 5:00 p.m., by counting down to the lighting of the 2021 holiday tree.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers and with our new sponsor, Modern Mill Solar,” said Mark Peterson, General Manager for CherryVale Mall. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family.” Visits continue through Christmas Eve.

Pet Photo Nights are back by popular demand, where you and your furry friends can dress up and take adorable photos with Santa Claus. Pet Photo Nights are Monday evenings from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13.

Santa Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children and families with special needs, returns Sunday, Dec. 12, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Families can register for the event here.

Find the Claus at Center Court on the lower level Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Visits are free, and a variety of photo packages are available for purchase.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can conveniently be made online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd
Accident leaves one dead, others injured
Harris is convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Minnesota man sentenced for Class X felony
The Roscoe Police Department investigate multiple armed robberies.
Roscoe police investigate armed robberies
Football Frenzy - Third Round Playoffs
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

Latest News

Candy Cloud to open first storefront location
Candy Cloud to open first storefront location
Higher Grounds Cafe reopens in Freeport
Higher Grounds Cafe reopens in Freeport
Family speaks after children get COVID-19 vaccine
Family speaks after children get COVID-19 vaccine
NAACP, Greentown Rockford hosts sustainability seminar
NAACP, Greentown Rockford hosts sustainability seminar