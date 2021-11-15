CherryVale Mall gets ready for Santa Claus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ready to visit the big man in red? Santa is ready to hear those Christmas lists!

Santa’s workshop at CherryVale Mall opens, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Celebrate St. Nick’s big arrival at 5:00 p.m., by counting down to the lighting of the 2021 holiday tree.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers and with our new sponsor, Modern Mill Solar,” said Mark Peterson, General Manager for CherryVale Mall. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family.” Visits continue through Christmas Eve.

Pet Photo Nights are back by popular demand, where you and your furry friends can dress up and take adorable photos with Santa Claus. Pet Photo Nights are Monday evenings from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13.

Santa Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children and families with special needs, returns Sunday, Dec. 12, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Families can register for the event here .

Find the Claus at Center Court on the lower level Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Visits are free, and a variety of photo packages are available for purchase.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can conveniently be made online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.