Candy Cloud to open first storefront location

The location is expected to open in spring 2022
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who love Hawaiian shaved ice, cotton candy and freshly canned drinks are about to be on cloud 9 or Candy Cloud nine.

The owner of the local candy cloud food truck posted a video on TikTok saying they will open a storefront location in spring of 2022. The new location will be in the 6200 block of E. State St. in the old Bambu Che building next to Jersey Mike’s.

“We’ve been doing Candy Cloud for three years. We started with just cotton candy and doing a cotton candy stand and it evovlved over time. My wife kills me when I talk about cutting the cotton candy. But definitely the drinks is the main draw of the business and is where our passion really lies I think,” Owner Alex Edwards says.

