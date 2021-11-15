Advertisement

Beloit Police Officer dies of complications due to COVID-19

Officer Daly was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight n 2020.(City of Beloit Facebook Page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Officer Daniel J. Daly, 48, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Officer Daly is being escorted from the hospital to the funeral home by a law enforcement procession. Officers will stand vigil by his side until services are complete. Officer Daly is survived by his wife and two children.

“Our entire Beloit Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Dan Daly,” says Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “Our love and condolences go out to Dan’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Dan’s family. Dan will be missed by everyone here.”

Officer Daly was sworn-in as a City of Beloit Police Officer on Mar. 3, 1997. Officer Daly was a dedicated and valued member of our department, a member of our Field Training Officer cadre and awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight in 2020.

Funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement Honors are pending. No additional information is available at this time.

