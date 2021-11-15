Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police need help identifying robbery suspects.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 4:40 a.m., officers responded to Walgreens in the 2300 block of Charles St. for an armed robbery.

Officers say three suspects entered the store and demanded cash before fleeing. Suspects are listed as three black males, wearing surgical masks and armed with handguns.

Any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook or on Twitter. To leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, call 815-963-7867.

