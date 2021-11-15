Advertisement

Accident leaves one dead, others injured

Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd
Fatal accident at Newburg rd and Shaw rd(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning car accident Saturday in Boone County takes the life of one and send at least two others to the hospital with minor injuries.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody confirms the accident happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Newburg and Shaw roads.

The name of the individual killed is being withheld until authorities notify the family.

Occupants in the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital where they were later released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

