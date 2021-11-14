Football Frenzy - Quarterfinals Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another busy Saturday in the Stateline as the teams try to get one step closer to winning a state title. Here are the scores and highlights from the IHSA quarterfinals and semifinals of the 8-Man playoffs.

1A

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 28

3A

Byron 28, Reed-Custer 24

4A

Joliet Catholic 42, Genoa-Kingston 7

5A

Sycamore 14, St. Patrick 0

7A

Hononegah 36, St. Rita 16

8-Man

Orangeville 34, Amboy 12

Polo 50, West Central 14

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.