Football Frenzy - Quarterfinals Saturday
Here are the scores and highlights from the IHSA quarterfinals and semifinals of the 8-Man playoffs
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another busy Saturday in the Stateline as the teams try to get one step closer to winning a state title. Here are the scores and highlights from the IHSA quarterfinals and semifinals of the 8-Man playoffs.
1A
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 28
3A
Byron 28, Reed-Custer 24
4A
Joliet Catholic 42, Genoa-Kingston 7
5A
Sycamore 14, St. Patrick 0
7A
Hononegah 36, St. Rita 16
8-Man
Orangeville 34, Amboy 12
Polo 50, West Central 14
