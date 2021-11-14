Clipper system brings snow chances through early Sunday, a brief warm-up follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marked the coldest day for Rockford in 241 days. Our high temperature of 39 degrees was the first time at that level since March 17, 2021. Another day potentially not hitting 40 degrees is possible Sunday with multiple instances of snowflakes that’ll fall at times through the first half of the day Sunday.

Snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday evening but those chances are low. The main reason being is that our air mass is so dry that any snow will have a tough time reaching the ground initially. But as we saturate our air through the evening, a few snow showers will be around. However, we’ll also have multiple breaks later Saturday night and into the overnight hours, too.

A few snow showers will be around Saturday night but the air needs to become more saturated first. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow showers will be around but there will be breaks overnight into Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the back-end of this clipper system reaches the Stateline Sunday morning, that’s when we’ll have more snow showers. Through lunch hour tomorrow, expect scattered light snow showers to be around. Some of these could reduce visibility levels briefly but not on the same scale compared to how Friday’s snow went. When all is said and done, light accumulations of half an inch or less will be around again mainly on our grassy and elevated surfaces. This is due to our surface temperatures still being very warm making it harder for snow to stick.

Snow showers will be around early Sunday morning in spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Some slush is possible on the grass but most spots just a dusting less than half an inch through early Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will also continue the preview of winter the Stateline has had over the last few days. High temperatures will struggle again to hit 40 degrees and we’ll have gusty northwest winds at times 35-40 miles per hour. That means wind chill values will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s once again. The snow will gradually end in the early afternoon hours with a hit-or-miss flurry possible in the early evening.

Northwest winds are expected to become quite strong on Sunday with gusts to 40 mph. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow chances will end in the early afternoon hours Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then we’ll remain quiet Sunday night and through most of Monday. However, an approaching warm front on Monday will give us a southerly wind along with a slight chance for a rain or snow shower in the afternoon or early evening. It will be very much temperature-dependent at the time. Highs Monday will still be in the 40s but that warm front will aid in bringing us warmer temperatures for Tuesday.

Our next warm front may spawn off a rain or snow shower on Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While it will be brief, high temperatures on Tuesday will approach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. That’s a good 10-12 degrees above average for this time of the year. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry but our next cold front Wednesday late will drop temperatures again back to a bit below normal. Wednesday calls for highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s while the upper 30s returns by Thursday.

Warmer air will spread across the area with highs on Tuesday expected to reach the upper 50s to near 60. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will begin to drop temperatures on Wednesday next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll quickly return back into the upper 30s following Tuesday's warmth. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.