Aquin girls volleyball goes out in style, finishes third in state in Class 1A

NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin didn’t make the trip to Central Illinois just to lose both matches at state. After losing a three-set heartbreaker in the semifinals on Friday, the Lady Bulldogs took care of business and finished the year with a win to take home third place in Class 1A.

Aquin defeated Springfield Lutheran in straight sets 25-22, 25-17. Junior Lucy Arndt finished with a match-best 15 kills, while senior Ava Hiveley had ten kills and four digs.

“This was our last game so we wanted to finish the season strong, with a win,” said Arndt.

“That’s really cool that we can say that we won our last game ever, for me,” said Hiveley, who does not plan to play in college. “It’s just really exciting to be here for my last game and to be able to play in front of all my fans, friends and family.”

Hiveley also got to enjoy being the one to finish the match with a kill. Arndt also had the team’s only three aces. Aquin finished the season 39-3-1, leading the consolation match from start to finish.

“I think we’re all proud of ourselves for having an amazing season. I think we’re going to hold on to this season for a while.”

After four years of four different head coaches, Robyn Stovall joked that she’ll have to come back next year. But she also recognized that the Lady Bulldogs are building something in Freeport.

“We have a young group. We are losing two (seniors) that are very valuable. But we have some underclassmen that are coming on up. We’re looking forward to a strong season and now we know what to expect,” said Stovall.

“First time down here is a little imitating, even for me,” said Stovall. “You don’t know what to expect. But now we know what to expect, now we know what are goal is and we hope to be back here next year.”

