5k race benefits veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents hit the trails Saturday morning to support local veterans. The 9th annual 5k Run/Walk to benefit the Rockford Veterans Drop-In Center offered cash prizes and medals to race winners in each category, all while supporting a good cause.

“This is our biggest fundraiser and we have some very generous sponsors, which really help, and then we have a lot of people who provide, you know, toiletries and clothing and stuff like that,” says drop-in center Board Member Jim Nelson. “We try to give the vets what we need.”

The run takes racers through the Winnebago Forest Preserve and is part of the Rockford Road Runners circuit. Race organizer say around 750 people registered for the race. Entry fees benefit the veteran support center in Rockford, which provides a variety of services to area veterans, including free haircuts, dinner, counseling services and more.

