Violent crime and gun recoveries increase in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alarming increases in crime persist according to new statistics released by the city of Rockford. Violent crime is up since last year, and nearly 40% of instances are domestic related.

“Violent crime is still at an unacceptable pace,” says Mayor Thomas McNamara. “It’s pretty, not flat, but darn near flat, about a 3% increase.”

The statistic is discouraging, but McNamara says the solution to lowering these numbers is supporting young people.

“We really have to focus on our young people to stop the cycle of violence. When you look at the people running around out there with guns, 60 to 75% of them grew up in these households with violence.”

Law enforcement says violent crime often walks hand-in-hand with illegal possession of weapons. That adds up after Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says deputies confiscated a staggering number of guns this year.

“One area that we are dramatically up in is guns recovery, our officers are continuing to do a great job,” says the mayor.

“These are guns that are illegal, used in illegal acts, armed robberies up to a murder,” adds Caruana. “It’s very alarming and very disturbing. It’s not good for public safety, you know just this increase.”

Those illegal gun recoveries are up a staggering 72% since last year. Sheriff Caruana says this is especially disturbing considering his department’s patrols have not increased. He says there’s simply more firearms out there.

