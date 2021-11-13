Local business hosts toy drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new business celebrates its grand opening by making sure more area children have a merry Christmas.

Kneez in the Breeze, at 215 Washington Street, sells clothing you can wear while touring the region on your motorcycle. There are also several consignment items, like jewelry and home crafts, available. Owners will also host a toy run at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon to benefit the Believe in the Children organization.

“So that we can give kids that don’t have a good Christmas a good Christmas,” says Local Biker Club President Joe Miller, when asked why the mission is important. “And we just want to give to the community and help out with people that need help.”

Kneez in the Breeze will accept toy donations up to and during the run. The store’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

