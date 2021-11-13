Advertisement

Hundreds attend Purchase with a Purpose in Loves Park

Redeemer Church hosts the event every year with dozens of gospel centered organizations.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of Stateliners bundled up to make purchases with a purpose in Loves Park, Saturday afternoon. The annual fair trade Christmas market is put on by Redeemer Church.

The church partners with gospel centered organizations from around the world who strive to empower the artists through craft training and financial stability. Among the dozens of vendors, was “This is Eden,” an organization that fights human trafficking. The survivors helped by Eden leaders are taught skills that will ensure they can thrive after they are out of the program. They also help make the products sold by This is Eden, to help support the mission.

“This event is just really amazing because all of the vendors and organizations here are doing God’s work in other places. We’re bringing the love of God, and we’re helping people through making these products. Helping them better their life,” said This is Eden Representative Grace Knoch. “So, at Eden, that’s what we’re also trying to do.”

