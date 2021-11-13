Hononegah football in the quarterfinals for first time since 1996

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - With so much parity in Class 7A, only three single-digit seeds remain, including 2-seed Hononegah. The Indians are the only unbeaten team left heading into the quarterfinals. Hononegah hopes its run doesn’t end on Saturday.

The Indians are one of the final eight teams for the first time since 1996. Hononegah got to this point with a convincing win in round one against Planfield East, then after holding the lead for the majority of the game against Pekin, had to squeeze out a comeback win against the Dragons in the second round.

“After such a long time of not making it past the second round, it’s awesome for the program”, said head coach Brian Zimmerman. “I think it speaks volumes for our athletes.”

Now the Indians face St. Rita out of Chicago. The Mustangs are clicking at the right time, with running back and Ohio State commit Kaleb Brown returning last week after an injury sidelined him for most of the season.

This will be Hononegah’s first road game in a month. The Indians finished the regular season with two home games and played both of their playoff games at Kelsey Field. Zimmerman is happy for his team to get this far, but says the job isn’t finished.

“They’ve got real good personnel, and I said so do we. I think it’s a good matchup. Hopefully we can execute, limit our mistakes and ultimately we get a W.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.