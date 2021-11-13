First measurable snow in the books with another round likely this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An early taste of winter has arrived in the Stateline with most spots seeing the first measurable and sticking snow of the season! Many different snow squalls moved through the region bringing some heavy bursts of large snowflakes and reduced visibility levels. We’ll clear out temporarily getting into the weekend but another clipper system will bring us another snow chance with light accumulations possible.

Snow showers decrease Friday night with a few flurries that will be possible overnight into Saturday morning with overnight lows in the 30s. Most of the daytime on Saturday will be dry. In fact it’s possible we’ll see a few peeks of the sun in the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40s

The daytime Saturday will be dry with a few peeks of the sun possible in the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Saturday will continue the chill here. The northwest winds we observed on Friday will also stick around Saturday gusting to 20-25 miles per hour. Because of this, wind chills in the lower 30s and upper 20s are likely Saturday.

Wind chills in the upper 20s to near 30 are possible Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Not as breezy as Friday but winds will still gust 20-25 miles per hour Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then our next chance for snow arrives starting late Saturday night. Starting in the late evening, a clipper system will bring snowfall from west to east starting anytime after 9-10 p.m. for most locales. This looks to be a bit more steady compared to the Friday snow with light accumulations once again possible. Like Friday, any accumulations will be mainly limited to grassy or elevated surfaces.

Another chance for snow arrives Saturday night and continues through early Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The snow looks to stick around through the overnight hours and into early Sunday. As we warm-up, it’s possible in the morning the snow will become more of a rain/snow mix. We’ll also have gusty northwest winds on Sunday gusting to 30-35 miles per hour once again. Precipitation chances gradually end through the afternoon with us drying out by Sunday evening. Temperatures Sunday pretty similar in the upper 30s to near 40s with wind chills in the upper 20s.

With more blustery northwest winds, many locales will see wind chills in the mid-to-upper 20s to near 30° on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Peak wind gusts on Sunday 30-35 miles per hour are once again possible with this clipper system. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Light accumulations are again possible with higher snowfall potential into Wisconsin Saturday night through Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will once again have highs in the 40s with mostly sunny skies before we get a quick warm-up towards the middle of the week. High temperatures Tuesday near 60 degrees will make for a pleasant day and mid-to-upper 50s on Wednesday as well. A cold front is forecast for the middle of the week that could spawn a few showers on Wednesday. Afterwards, temperatures will return back to the 40s while remaining quiet towards next weekend.

