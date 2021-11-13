Craft show hosts local artisans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many people quit or lost their jobs during the pandemic, many started their own businesses. This weekend you can check some of these businesses out at the Rockford Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular.

The fair celebrates its seventh year of showcasing talented area artists.

“Hundred plus artists and crafters all handmade, so everybody in here makes the stuff themselves and the public obviously wants to come out and support local small business,” says Show Producer Andrew Rotolo. “This is really kicking off the holiday shopping, everybody gets to get out and find something that’s unique, and the perfect gift for a loved one.”

The event fills more than 25,000 square feet at the Mercyhealth Indoor Sports Center. Vendors pay up to $250 for a space at the fair, which gets them local advertising and foot traffic. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $4 for adults and free for kids.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.