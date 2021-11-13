Belvidere North girls volleyball to play for first state title

NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere north has been on a mission this season. The Blue Thunder know this is the best opportunity the program has had to play for and win a state title. They will get that chance on Saturday after a dominant straight sets win over Normal 25-18, 25-17.

The Blue Thunder’s only two losses this season are to Class 4A Mother McAuley and Barrington. Mother McAuley is playing for the state title as well on Saturday while Barrington is in the third place match. Those are the only two times North has gone three sets this year.

Belvidere North took control of the first set late, after Normal West played its way back into the set. But Rachel Scott went on an individual four-point streak late to help win the set. The senior finished with a team-high eight kills, two aces and seven digs.

“There are times when you make a game-plan and then you get on the stage and everything goes away because you’re just so worried about yourself,” explained head coach Amanda Hicks. “But these guys, they put that away and they focused on the task at hand.”

The second set wasn’t nearly as close. The Blue Thunder built a 23-12 lead before the Wildcats put a few points together. In the end, Ava Irvin finished the match with a kill sending North to the title match against Nazareth Academy.

“It may not have seemed like I was really celebrating that, but this is so amazing,” said Scott. “At the beginning of the season, we said we wanted to be here, and to be here is just an amazing feeling. We’re not done yet. We still have tomorrow, so that’s when it’s going to really count. You’ll see a really big celebration then.”

