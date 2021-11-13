Aaron Rodgers officially activated to return for Sunday’s game against Seattle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers is officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and can return for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Green Pay Packers announced the update Saturday afternoon, saying he and cornerback Isaac Yiadom are both off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also release linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.

Rodgers was added to the injury report with no game-status designation for a toe injury.

The team had to activate Rodgers by 4 p.m. ET Saturday for him to be eligible to play.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.