Aaron Rodgers officially activated to return for Sunday’s game against Seattle

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers is officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and can return for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Green Pay Packers announced the update Saturday afternoon, saying he and cornerback Isaac Yiadom are both off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also release linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.

Rodgers was added to the injury report with no game-status designation for a toe injury.

The team had to activate Rodgers by 4 p.m. ET Saturday for him to be eligible to play.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

