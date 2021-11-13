Advertisement

92 patients positive for COVID-19 at local hospitals

Number of patients in local hospitals is greater than last week.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The update comes Thursday, Nov. 11, from the City of Rockford.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital – are currently providing in-patient care for 92 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive- a 50% increase from last week.

