“We don’t know them all, but we owe them all”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office held a fundraiser to donate items to the Veteran’s Drop-In Center in Rockford.

The donated items included grocery store gift cards, facial tissue, storage bags, cutlery, non-perishable food items, and canned goods. A few Assistant State’s Attorneys, who are also veterans, had the opportunity to connect and assist during the event.

Executive Director Eric Willard and Outreach Ambassador Alisa Funnell welcome the strong sense of comradery within the group. “We are dependent on donations and volunteers to continue our work and we encourage everyone to be kind to each other”, says Willard.

The Veterans Drop-In Center is open five days a week from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and provide showers, haircuts, and how to obtain veterans benefits.

