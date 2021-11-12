Three Stateline WWII veterans meet for the first time at Bickford Senior Living

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - George Church, James Warring and Ron Janecek joined the navy as teenagers during World War II. While the Rockford and Cherry Valley natives served at the same time, they didn’t meet until decades later.

All from different backgrounds, their shared experiences became their connective tissue.

“I think three of us sitting the same table.. all 17 years old, all went in in 1944 is kind of like winning the lotto,” Church says.

“We have a lot to talk about you’d be surprised the war stories that table every once in a while,” Janecek says.

Every day the three veterans sit at a table at Bickford Senior Living in Rockford, trading war stories. Janecek is one of the few survivors of the aircraft carrier USS Franklin, which came under Japanese air attack in march 1945. More than 800 crew members died.

“God was with me that day, that’s for sure,” Janecek says.

Decades later, these veterans remain touched by those who thank them for their service and offer gratitude for those who return the favor.

“I can remember walking in, having lunch, walk up to the counter and have my bill... It was already paid,” Warring says.

These three brave men, who met by chance, wear their caps and anchor rings with a sense of pride.

“Two years out of your life. But you learn a lot like he says you learned a lot but it was worth it,” Warring says.

Janecek isn’t the only one in his family to serve. His older son spent 30 years in the navy and retired as a captain. His grandson flew helicopters, most notably on marine one for former president Barack Obama.

