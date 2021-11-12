Advertisement

Secretary of State unveils powerful PSA

Features Joliet father saved by organ donation
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - In honor of National Donor Sabbath, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White unveiled a new radio Public Service Announcement.

The interfaith campaign runs Nov. 12 - 14, and is aimed at educating religious communities about the importance of organ/tissue donations. “Many people buy into the myth that their religion does not support organ donation. However, most religions honor and respect organ donation as an act of generosity,” said White. The PSA was distributed to almost 100 radio stations statewide to share awareness about the program. To listen, visit www.LifeGoesOn.com.

A Joliet man and father of six, Phillip Hanks, is featured. Hanks credits his life to of his faith and an organ/tissue donor who gave him five different internal organs.

“My kids are happy to have their father back and I am going to be a grandfather,” Hanks says in the PSA. “I have strong faith. I felt protected by God even after doctors told me that the transplant had a 50/50 chance of being successful.”

Today, almost 107,000 people are waiting for organs nationally. In Illinois, despite a registry of more than 7.2 million, approximately 4,000 people are on a waiting list.

