The Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bells rang for the first time in grocery stores this year as the Salvation Army kicked of their Red Kettle campaign. The Red Kettle campaign lasts throughout the winter months, in most grocery stores people can find Salvation Army volunteers, taking donations in their little red buckets. The goal of the campaign is to raise $310,000. Even though they’ve been fundraising all year, Winnebago County Coordinator, Major Monty Wandling, says they can always use more donations, and more volunteers.

“Hopefully get into the holiday season now and develop a habit all year round. Just finding the time maybe one day a month where you say hey I’m gonna take some time and help out.” said Wandling.

The Salvation Army of Freeport helped more than 900 families last year, with the mount of requests they’re getting they could see even more this year, and that’s just in Freeport. Freeport Captains Lisa and Tim Thorson say volunteering all their hours makes it worthwhile when they get to go to events and really see the smile on people’s faces when they receive help.

“It’s important that the children have an opportunity to be able to receive gifts under the tree,” said Tom.

If you would like to donate or volunteer or any events coming up in the future, please click here.

