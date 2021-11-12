Rockford students observe Veteran’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local veteran organization gets a special group of visitors at its ceremony. Spectrum progressive school students arrived at the fallen flags organization’s observance with hands full of cards and drawings.

Elementary and middle schoolers from spectrum progressive school attended the ceremony with thank you cards and drawings. Many of the students read their messages of thanks to the attendees. The observance was held at the LZ Memorial which pays tribute to the 69 Rockford soldiers who died during the Vietnam War.

“War never ends. You know, it might be over but it isn’t over, so for all the vets from all the wars, there’s always a pain in their heart for what others went through and for what we had to go through too,” Fallen Flags President Sgt. Nick Parnello says.

Parnello started the fallen flags organization, which replaces damaged American flags in the area. The organization also visits local schools, teaching students the flag’s history.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.