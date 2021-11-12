Advertisement

Rockford students observe Veteran’s Day

Young Rockford residents paid a visit to local veterans memorial Thursday morning. The Fallen Flags organization held a veteran’s day observance and was pleasantly surprised by area students
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local veteran organization gets a special group of visitors at its ceremony. Spectrum progressive school students arrived at the fallen flags organization’s observance with hands full of cards and drawings.

Elementary and middle schoolers from spectrum progressive school attended the ceremony with thank you cards and drawings. Many of the students read their messages of thanks to the attendees. The observance was held at the LZ Memorial which pays tribute to the 69 Rockford soldiers who died during the Vietnam War.

“War never ends. You know, it might be over but it isn’t over, so for all the vets from all the wars, there’s always a pain in their heart for what others went through and for what we had to go through too,” Fallen Flags President Sgt. Nick Parnello says.

Parnello started the fallen flags organization, which replaces damaged American flags in the area. The organization also visits local schools, teaching students the flag’s history.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Stellantis to lay off around 400 workers from Belvidere plant in January
Several flurries or light rain showers are likely around midday Friday.
Major changes to begin Thursday, sticking snow still in play
Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Boone County Matchbox cars
Two Boone County Sheriff’s squad cars mistakenly make way into toy Mattel set
Snow showers are expected Friday, some of which may be briefly heavy and result in sharply...
FIRST ALERT: First sticking snow of the season Friday, some heavier rates at times

Latest News

Attorney Thomas DeVore & Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Devore sues Gov. Pritzker over defamation
Find the youtube link for the film down below
Northern Illinois native makes short film about Veterans
The event will run through the holiday months in your local grocery stores
The Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign
The event will run through the holiday months in your local grocery stores
The Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign